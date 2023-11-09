Civilian ship entering port in Odesa region hit by Russian missile, says Ukraine

A Russian anti-radar missile hit a Liberian-flagged vessel as it was entering a Ukrainian port, killing one person and injuring four others, including three Filipino crew members. PHOTOS: X/ANTON GERASHCHENKO
Updated
37 sec ago
Published
39 sec ago

KYIV - Ukraine said on Wednesday that Russia fired a missile at a civilian ship entering a port in the Black Sea region of Odesa, injuring the ship’s crew and killing a harbour pilot.

Since a UN-brokered deal guaranteeing safe passage for civilian ships collapsed in July, both Kyiv and Moscow have ramped up military activity and attacks in the Black Sea.

“Continuing the terror of civilian shipping, the enemy insidiously fired an Kh-31P anti-radar missile in the direction of one of the ports of Odesa region from tactical aircraft in the Black Sea,” the Ukrainian army said.

“The missile hit the structure of a civilian vessel flying the Liberian flag as it was entering the port,” it added.

It said a harbour pilot was killed, while another port worker was injured.

“Three crew members, citizens of the Philippines, were injured, one of them was hospitalised,” it added.

The collapse of the UN-backed grain export deal in July prompted Moscow to warn that any ships entering Ukrainian ports could be viewed as potential military targets.

Ukraine subsequently announced the launch of a new “humanitarian corridor” – a sea route for civilian ships – that avoids international waters.

But Russia has continued to attack Ukraine’s grain-exporting ports and infrastructure. AFP

More On This Topic
Russian air strikes wound eight in Odesa, damage museum, port, Ukrainian officials say
Zelensky says Ukraine has a plan to continue fighting after slow counteroffensive

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top