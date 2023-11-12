Circus lion escapes, roams free in Italian seaside town for over 5 hours

ROME – A lion prowled the streets of an Italian seaside town for several hours on Saturday after escaping from a local circus, before being sedated and captured.

Mr Alessandro Grando, mayor of Ladispoli, near Rome, had warned residents to stay at home while police and circus staff sought to catch the animal.

Videos later published by Italian media, apparently taken by locals but not confirmed by AFP, showed the adult lion walking through dark and deserted streets.