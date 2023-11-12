Circus lion escapes, roams free in Italian seaside town for over 5 hours

Videos apparently taken by locals showed a lion walking through Ladispoli's dark and deserted streets. PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM VIOLAGIANNOLI/X, MICHELEGAVANI/X
Updated
1 min ago
Published
40 min ago

ROME – A lion prowled the streets of an Italian seaside town for several hours on Saturday after escaping from a local circus, before being sedated and captured.

Mr Alessandro Grando, mayor of Ladispoli, near Rome, had warned residents to stay at home while police and circus staff sought to catch the animal.

Videos later published by Italian media, apparently taken by locals but not confirmed by AFP, showed the adult lion walking through dark and deserted streets.

In a Facebook post at around 10.30pm local time, more than five hours after his original message raising the alarm, Mr Grando said the lion had been “sedated and captured”.

“Now he will be taken in hand by the circus staff,” he wrote, thanking emergency services and volunteers who helped during “these hours of great concern”.

“I hope that this episode can stir some consciences, and that we can finally put an end to the exploitation of animals in circuses,” the mayor added.

Anticipating residents’ complaints, he earlier said he had not authorised the presence of a circus with lions in the town, but also said he did not have the power to block it. AFP

More On This Topic
Got the hump: Spain police end escaped camels' night on the town
Australian farmer survives croc attack by biting back

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top