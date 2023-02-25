Chinese company discusses selling drones to Russia, reports Der Spiegel

BERLIN - Russia is in talks with a Chinese manufacturer about buying 100 drones, with a delivery date of April, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Thursday, without citing specific sources.

In recent days, the United States, Germany and other Western countries have warned China not to sell weapons to Russia for its war against Ukraine, saying that any such move would have severe consequences.

Russia, hemmed in by severe Western sanctions imposed in response to its attack on Ukraine, is believed to have bought weaponry from Iran and North Korea, including drones from the former, but China has so far stood aside.

Der Spiegel said Chinese drone manufacturer Xian Bingo Intelligent Aviation Technology had said it was prepared to make 100 prototypes of its ZT-180 drone, which the magazine said could carry a 35-50kg warhead.

“I have told China’s representatives that it cannot be accepted,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told ZDF public television earlier on Thursday, when asked about less specific reports that China might help Russia.

White House spokesman John Kirby, asked about general Chinese consideration of arms, said Washington has publicly and privately noted its concerns.

“While there are indications that China may be considering the provision of lethal capabilities to Russia, we have not seen them make that decision, we have not seen them move in that direction,” Mr Kirby told reporters, in a briefing on Friday.

“Frankly, China should not want to become tangibly involved in that.”

Der Spiegel said the drone was similar to Iran’s Shaheed-136, with which Russia has launched countless attacks on Ukraine, claiming hundreds of lives and damaging civilian infrastructure.