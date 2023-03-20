China's Xi to Putin: Russians will support you in 2024 election

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) meeting Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin in Moscow on March 20, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
MOSCOW – Chinese President Xi Jinping told President Vladimir Putin on Monday that he was convinced the Russian people would support the Kremlin chief in a presidential election due in 2024.

“I know that next year there will be another presidential election in your country,” Mr Xi told Mr Putin at the start of talks in the Kremlin.

“Thanks to your strong leadership, Russia has made significant progress in achieving the prosperity of the country in recent years. I am sure that the Russian people will strongly support you in your good endeavours.”

Mr Xi, whose words were translated into Russian, called Mr Putin his “dear friend”, and Mr Putin used the same term to address his guest.

Mr Putin, who came to power on the last day of 1999 when Mr Boris Yeltsin resigned, has not yet said whether or not he will run in 2024. REUTERS

