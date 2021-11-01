China's Xi Jinping to address Glasgow COP26 in written statement

SHANGHAI (REUTERS, XINHUA) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will address the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow on Monday (Nov 1) in the form of a written statement, according to an official schedule.

Mr Xi's statement will be uploaded to the official conference website on Monday following addresses by world leaders, including United States President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to the list of speakers released by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Mr Xi is the only leader to address the "first part of the high-level segment for heads of state and government" in a written statement.

On Sunday, while addressing the Group of Twenty (G-20) Leaders’ Summit in Rome via video link from Beijing, Mr Xi called on the international community to take concrete action to address climate change and energy issues.

Climate change and energy issues are today’s prominent global challenges, which concern the common interests of the international community and the future of the earth, he said.

The willingness and motivation of the international community to work together to cope with challenges continued to rise, and the key is to take concrete actions, he added.

Mr Xi called on the world to adopt comprehensive and balanced policies, and balance environmental protection and economic development, as well as address climate change and safeguard people’s livelihoods. Major economies should strengthen cooperation in this area, he added.

Mr Xi urged for fully and effectively implementing the United Nations (UN) Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, upholding the role of the UN as the main channel, following the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, abiding by international law, and being action-oriented.

The Chinese president also called on developed countries to increase their support for developing countries, saying that G-20 members should take the lead in the promotion and application of advanced technologies, and developed countries should fulfil their commitments to developing countries in providing funds to help them cope with climate change.