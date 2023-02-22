China's Xi preparing to visit Moscow for summit with Putin, says WSJ report

Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping via video link from Moscow, on Dec 30, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
40 sec ago
Published
41 sec ago

NEW YORK - Chinese leader Xi Jinping is preparing to visit Moscow for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the plan.

Mr Xi’s meeting with Mr Putin will be part of a push for multi-party talks on peace in Ukraine and allow China to reiterate its calls that nuclear weapons not be used, the report added. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24 last year.

Preparations for the trip are at an early stage and the timing has not been finalised, the WSJ said, adding that Mr Xi could visit in April or in early May, when Russia celebrates its World War II victory over Germany.

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi arrived in Moscow on Tuesday as the country appears to be ramping up its diplomatic effort to push for a peace settlement in Ukraine, and just hours after Mr Putin announced Russia was suspending its participation in a landmark nuclear arms treaty with the United States.

Mr Wang will likely discuss Mr Xi’s trip while he is in Moscow, the WSJ said, quoting people familiar with the summit planning. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Putin ally tells top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi that Russia backs Beijing against West
Six killed, 12 wounded in Russian shelling of Ukraine's Kherson

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top