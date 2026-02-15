China’s Wang Yi wants to work with Canadian counterpart to ‘eliminate interference’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

- China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand their two countries should work to “eliminate interference”, as they met on the sidelines of a security conference on Feb 14.

Mr Wang, who met a slew of Western leaders during the Munich Security Conference, has been eager to paint Beijing as a more stable partner compared with the increasingly unpredictable United States.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who took office in 2025, visited China in January as part of his global effort to broaden Canada’s export markets and decrease trade reliance on the US.

Under a preliminary trade deal announced, Beijing is expected to reduce tariffs on Canadian canola imports and grant Canadians visa-free travel to China.

But the US – Canada’s traditional ally and largest trading partner – has threatened to impose 100 per cent tariffs on Canadian products if the deal were to go ahead, saying it would allow China to “dump goods”.

Beijing’s top diplomat Mr Wang told Ms Anand on Feb 14 that their countries should jointly counter “interference”, without naming the US.

“China is willing to work with Canada to eliminate interference, restart exchanges and cooperation in various fields,” Mr Wang told Ms Anand, according to a readout from Beijing’s Foreign Ministry.

China has overturned the death sentence of Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, who was detained on drug charges in 2014, a Canadian official told AFP in February.

China-Canada ties had nosedived following the 2018 arrest in Vancouver of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou.

That arrest infuriated Beijing, which detained two Canadians – Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig – on espionage charges that Ottawa condemned as retaliatory.

But on Feb 14, Mr Wang hailed Mr Carney’s visit to China as “fruitful” and said the two countries should build a healthy and stable “new type of strategic partnership”. AFP



