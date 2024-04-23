China slams ‘groundless’ US claims of support for Russia’s war in Ukraine

BEIJING – China on April 23 condemned as “groundless accusations” US claims that Beijing was fuelling the Ukraine war by supplying components to Russia that it uses for its military expansion.

China and Russia have ramped up economic cooperation and diplomatic contacts in recent years and their strategic partnership has only grown closer since the invasion of Ukraine.

Beijing says it is a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict but has been criticised for refusing to condemn Moscow for its offensive.

And ahead of a planned visit to Beijing by top diplomat Antony Blinken this week, the US has accused China of helping Russia carry out its biggest militarisation since Soviet times.

Following a Group of Seven ministers’ meeting in Capri, Italy, last week, Mr Blinken said: “When it comes to Russia’s defence industrial base, the primary contributor in this moment to that is China.”

China, he said, is “allowing Russia to continue the aggression against Ukraine”.

In response, China on April 23 furiously defended its right to “normal trade ties” with all countries, including Russia.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said: “The United States has unveiled a large-scale aid Bill for Ukraine while also making groundless accusations against normal trade between China and Russia.

“This kind of approach is extremely hypocritical and utterly irresponsible, and China is firmly opposed to it.”

Russian regroup

US officials say China has stopped short of direct military assistance but has provided dual-use supplies that have let Russia regroup in the face of a long delay in US aid to Ukraine.

Mr Blinken last week said this included “machine tools, semiconductors, other dual-use items that have helped Russia rebuild the defence industrial base that sanctions and export controls had done so much to degrade”.

He has pledged to raise the issue with Chinese officials in Beijing this week, as well as press them to use their leverage over Russia to help end the war.

Beijing has long denied claims that it is aiding Russia’s fighting in Ukraine – and insisted it will not accept “criticism or pressure” over its ties with Moscow.

Mr Wang said on April 23: “On the Ukraine issue, China has always maintained an objective and just position, advocated actively for peace talks, and pushed for a political resolution.

“China consistently implements regulations on the export of dual-use items.”

He added: “China is neither a creator nor party to the Ukraine crisis and has never thrown oil on the flames.

“We will not accept others passing the buck or shifting blame onto us.” AFP