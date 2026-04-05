China executes Frenchman convicted in 2010 for drug trafficking

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Chan Thao Phoumy, a 62-year-old Frenchman born in Laos, was executed in China's Guangzhou.

– A Frenchman sentenced to death in China in 2010 for drug trafficking has been executed, France’s Foreign Ministry announced on April 4, expressing its “consternation”.

Chan Thao Phoumy, a 62-year-old Frenchman born in Laos, was executed, “despite the efforts of the French authorities, including efforts to obtain a pardon on humanitarian grounds for our compatriot”, a ministry statement said.

His defence team did not get access to the final court hearing, in violation of his rights, the ministry added.

The sentence was carried out in Guangzhou, in the south of the country.

The ministry reaffirmed France’s opposition to the death penalty “everywhere and in all circumstances” and called for “its universal abolition”. AFP