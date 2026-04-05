Straitstimes.com header logo

China executes Frenchman convicted in 2010 for drug trafficking

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: French and Chinese flags are seen at the Wuxi Turbine Blade Co., Ltd stand during the 55th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 16, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

Chan Thao Phoumy, a 62-year-old Frenchman born in Laos, was executed in China's Guangzhou.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

PARIS A Frenchman sentenced to death in China in 2010 for drug trafficking has been executed, France’s Foreign Ministry announced on April 4, expressing its “consternation”.

Chan Thao Phoumy, a 62-year-old Frenchman born in Laos, was executed, “despite the efforts of the French authorities, including efforts to obtain a pardon on humanitarian grounds for our compatriot”, a ministry statement said.

His defence team did not get access to the final court hearing, in violation of his rights, the ministry added.

The sentence was carried out in Guangzhou, in the south of the country.

The ministry reaffirmed France’s opposition to the death penalty “everywhere and in all circumstances” and called for “its universal abolition”. AFP

More on this topic
China overturns Canadian’s death sentence after Carney visit, lawyer says
China executes 11 linked to Myanmar scam compounds
See more on

France

Europe

Death penalty/Capital punishment

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.