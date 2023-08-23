China accuses Britain of obstructing plans for its new embassy in London

LONDON - A serious diplomatic spat between China and Britain is brewing after officials in Beijing accused the authorities in London of obstructing plans to build a new Chinese embassy in the British capital for political reasons.

For the moment, China has expressed its displeasure only indirectly. Chinese officials have refused, for instance, to appeal against a construction ruling by London’s local authority regulators, claiming this should be the business of the British government.

But there is no question that unless the impasse is broken soon, the spat will affect bilateral links at a delicate juncture, just when the British seek to boost their relations with China and when – paradoxically – Britain also plans to upgrade its embassy building in Beijing.

The current Chinese embassy in the heart of London – close to the Oxford Street shopping area and a stone’s throw away from the headquarters of the BBC, Britain’s national broadcaster – is no stranger to controversy.

It was China’s first-ever foreign representation, dating back to 1877 under the Qing dynasty. It was also where, famously, revolutionary leader Sun Yat Sen was detained, a momentous event not only for Chinese history but also for the evolution of international diplomatic law.

The Chinese government ran into widespread opposition from British urban conservationists during the 1970s when it first proposed to expand the premises of its current embassy. Although China won that battle with British public opinion and gained valuable additional space, the embassy’s offices and hospitality spaces remained cramped.

In May 2018, the Chinese government purchased the Royal Mint Court, a large complex of historic buildings close to the City of London financial district, as the intended premises of its new embassy. The place was where, for almost two centuries, most of Britain’s coins were minted.

The acquisition, which cost China £255 million (S$447 million at the time), was controversial because it also included around 100 residential flats attached to the historic building, which meant that, as a freeholder, the Chinese government became the landlord of British families.

But this was nothing compared with the controversy that followed China’s building application to Tower Hamlets, the local authority.

The construction plans completed by Sir David Chipperfield, a distinguished British architect, met with few objections from the local authority’s professional planning officials. However, when Tower Hamlets’ elected councillors took up the matter, trouble began in earnest.

Some of the representatives of the area’s significant Muslim minority objected to China’s alleged mistreatment of the Uighurs; at one point, Tower Hamlet’s councillors toyed with the idea of renaming local streets “Uighur Court” or “Tiananmen Square”.

Nothing came of these proposals, but councillors raised objections to the plans on so-called “security grounds”, claiming that the 65,000 sq m proposed embassy, which would be China’s biggest mission in Europe and almost twice the size of its current embassy in Washington, would bring with it a lot of security problems.

Tower Hamlets’ elected councillors, therefore, unanimously rejected China’s building application at the end of 2022.

The Chinese government had until Aug 11 to appeal against the rejection but failed to do so, claiming it was up to the British government to resolve the matter.

The fact that elected councillors subsequently overturned an initial approval of the building project made by impartial civil servants strengthens China’s case that the rejection was politically motivated.

Nor is there any doubt that the British government can cut through this difficulty; its ministers have the powers to “call in” building applications, effectively taking them out of local councillors’ hands when specific projects are of national significance.