Children have 44% lower odds of catching Covid-19 than adults: UK analysis

LONDON (REUTERS) - Children have 44 per cent lower odds of catching Covid-19 than adults, according to an analysis led by the president of Britain's Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health.

"In this systematic review and meta-analysis, including 32 studies, children and adolescents younger than 20 years had 44per cent lower odds of secondary infection with Sars-CoV-2 compared with adults 20 years and older," the analysis said.

"There is preliminary evidence that those younger than 10 to 14 years have lower susceptibility to Sars-CoV-2 infection than adults, with adolescents appearing to have similar susceptibility to adults."

The analysis was led by Professor Russell Viner, president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health.

 

