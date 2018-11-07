Children among 21 people found in refrigerated lorry at UK port

LONDON (REUTERS) - Children as young as 12 have been found among 21 people stowed inside a refrigerated lorry carrying sparkling water at a British port, the BBC reported on Wednesday (Nov 7).

The group, thought to be from Vietnam, was found by the Border Force at the port of Newhaven, south England, last Thursday, and included 15 children.

The BBC reported that a criminal investigation was underway, and that a Romanian man, thought to be the driver, had been charged with assisting unlawful entry into the UK.

Two of the six adults were removed from the UK, and the other four went to immigration detention centres while their cases were assessed.

The children did not require medical treatment, and were placed in the care of social services.