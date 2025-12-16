Straitstimes.com header logo

Child stabbed to death by fellow student in Russian school

Russia’s main investigative body said the suspect was a 15-year-old.

MOSCOW – A 10-year-old was stabbed to death at a school in Russia by an older student on Dec 16, the authorities said, adding that a suspect has been detained.

“Police received a report that a studentl had stabbed a security guard, sprayed pepper spray and then stabbed a 10-year-old pupil, who died from their wound,” local police said on Telegram.

The statement added that “the attacker was detained” and was now in custody after the attack in Gorki-2, a village west of Moscow in the Odintsovo district.

Russia’s main investigative body, the Investigative Committee, said the suspect is a 15-year-old.

“The motive for the crime is being determined,” it said on Telegram, adding it opened a probe into the incident.

Armed attacks in Russian schools were once a rarity but have become more frequent in recent years.

In 2024, a teenage student wounded four people with a hammer in the southern Russian city of Chelyabinsk.

A 14-year-old girl opened fire at a school in the south-western city of Bryansk in December 2023, killing a classmate before taking her own life. AFP

