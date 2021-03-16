Chemical or dirty bomb terror attack likely by 2030, Britain warns

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - The world is likely to suffer a successful chemical, biological or so-called dirty bomb attack by terrorists in the next 10 years, Britain has warned, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out plans to overhaul British defence and foreign policy.

Under a blueprint for the next decade, Britain will cut tanks and some fighter jets, while bolstering its arsenal of nuclear missiles potentially by more than 40 per cent.

The plans are contained in a 100-page report which Mr Johnson's officials are billing as the most wide-ranging re-evaluation of Britain's security and place in the world since the end of the Cold War.

In it, the government warns that the country is under threat from rogue states, terrorists and even big tech companies, arguing that British military capabilities and international strategies must be reshaped in response.

"The main sources of terrorist threat are from Islamist and Northern Ireland-related terrorism and far-right, far-left, anarchist and single-issue terrorism," the report says.

"It is likely that a terrorist group will launch a successful CBRN attack by 2030."

CBRN is an abbreviation for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear.

Even so, the former head of Britain's overseas intelligence agency MI6, Mr Alex Younger, said the threat of a so-called dirty bomb is not imminent.

"I'm not aware of any information that has it as an imminent issue, but clearly it has got to stay factored in," he told BBC radio on Tuesday (March 16).

The decision to bolster Britain's nuclear capability calls time on the gradual disarmament that marked the end of the Cold War amid an assessment that other countries are "increasing and diversifying their nuclear arsenals" involving "novel nuclear technologies", the report says.

The policy framework spans overseas aid, cyber warfare, the future of the armed forces, and climate change.

For Mr Johnson, it is a chance to tell the world how he sees post-Brexit Britain's role in the global order developing over the next decade.

He outlined a new activist approach to international relations on issues such as climate change and democracy as he made clear that he regards the Indo-Pacific as increasingly the geopolitical centre of the world, especially with the growing clout of China.

He intends to visit India at the end of April on his first trip overseas since Britain left the European Union trade and market regime as part of a plan to deepen defence, diplomatic and trade relations with India, Japan, South Korea and Australia.

"We must be willing to change our approach and adapt to the new world emerging around us," Mr Johnson says in the foreword to the so-called integrated review.

"Open and democratic societies like the United Kingdom must demonstrate they are match-fit for a more competitive world."

The report says China's increasing power and international assertiveness are likely to be "the most significant geopolitical factor" of the next decade.

"Open, trading economies like the UK will need to engage with China and remain open to Chinese trade and investment, but they must also protect themselves against practices that have an adverse effect on prosperity and security."

Mr Johnson's approach to China risks a further battle with his own Conservative Party colleagues, who have taken an increasingly hawkish line on dealing with the nation.

By describing China as a "systemic threat" while denouncing Russia under Mr Vladimir Putin as an "active threat", Mr Johnson's report risks angering some Tories.

Describing Saudi Arabia as a "close ally" is also likely to dismay those who have called for the end to unrestricted arms sales after the US said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The report also contains a commitment to restore foreign aid spending to 0.7 per cent of national income "when the fiscal situation allows", after Mr Johnson's own Conservative Party colleagues threatened to take him to court to block the reduction in foreign aid spending.

The review says British troops will serve overseas "more often and for longer" in the "new frontiers" of space and cyber warfare and assist other nations in countering "non-state challenges", including those from terrorists.