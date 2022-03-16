Chelsea's Abramovich flies into Moscow as more oligarch assets are seized in Spain

ISTANBUL/MADRID/BRUSSELS (REUTERS) - Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich jetted into Moscow on Tuesday (March 15) as the Spanish government seized more assets belonging to Russia's rich and the EU prepared to ban exports of luxury goods.

Abramovich landed in Moscow early on Tuesday after taking off from Istanbul in his private jet, according to Flightradar24 data.

A source familiar with the matter said he was not in Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin.

It was the second trip a jet linked to the oligarch has made between the Turkish city of Istanbul and the Russian capital in the past three days, the Flightradar24 data showed. On Monday, he was spotted in the VIP lounge at Tel Aviv airport before the jet took off for Istanbul.

Abramovich is among several Russian billionaires expected to be added to an EU blacklist on Tuesday and has already become a target of British sanctions as world governments seek to isolate Putin and his allies over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Germany's Bild newspaper reported that Abramovich had met with former chancellor Gerhard Schroeder in Moscow on Thursday evening before Schroeder sat down with Putin.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed the meeting with Schroeder to Reuters and said that the oligarch wanted to find a way to stop the war.

A spokesman for Abramovich declined to comment.

The Russian billionaire, who also holds Israeli and Portuguese citizenship, has said he does not have close ties to Putin. Portugal has opened an investigation into how Abramovich was granted citizenship.

Abramovich said last week he was selling Chelsea soccer club, but after being targeted by British sanctions that sale is now on hold. Chelsea is operating under a special government license and the Premier League board has disqualified him as a club director.

Refinitiv ship tracking data showed Abramovich's US$600 million (S$800 million) yacht Solaris sailing near the coast of Albania on Tuesday morning with the status "awaiting orders." Its destination had previously been shown as Turkey.

It was unclear how fresh EU sanctions on him would impact the yacht's progress through European waters.

Authorities in Europe have stepped up seizing yachts and luxury assets of billionaires in Putin's circle who are on sanctions lists.