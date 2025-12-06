Straitstimes.com header logo

Chechen leader Kadyrov vows response after Ukrainian drone hits Grozny, no casualties

MOSCOW, Dec 5 - Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Friday that a Ukrainian drone had struck and damaged a high-rise building in Grozny, capital of Russia's southern Chechnya region, and vowed to retaliate within a week.

Kadyrov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the drone had caused no casualties. He said the strike on a complex of buildings "made no tactical sense".

"Starting from tomorrow and in the course of the week, the Ukrainian fascists will be feeling a stern response," Kadyrov said in a later Telegram post.

"Except, unlike them, we will not be making a cowardly strike on peaceful targets."

Ukrainian attacks have previously hit a number of sites in Chechnya, including a police barracks and a military training academy.

Kadyrov has been a vocal supporter of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and contributed Chechen forces. REUTERS

