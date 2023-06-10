Charting the way: Portugal’s ports go green and digital

Unbeknown to holidaymakers frolicking on the beach at Sines, high-speed submarine optical cables lie deep off this Portuguese coast, forming an umbilical cord of connectivity and data between Europe and South America.

“The port provides a safe landing spot for mooring in a protected area for these telecommunication cables,” said Ms Maria Costa, business director of AICEP Global Parques, which runs ZILS, the largest industrial and logistics zone on the Iberian Peninsula and adjacent to the port of Sines.

The EllaLink, launched in June 2021, runs 6,000km “in a straight line” from Sines to Fortaleza in north-eastern Brazil.

Sun, sea and submarine cables

The coastline from the tip of the Troia Peninsula to Sines is, at 65km, one of the longest beaches in the world.

And this 100Tbps (terabits per second) boost in connectivity, part of the €6 trillion (S$8.7 trillion) Sines Tech innovation and data centre hub, makes Portugal one of the largest data centres in Southern Europe.

That this historic fishing town of just 14,000 residents, best known as the birthplace of legendary explorer Vasco da Gama and for its port, Sines, is also the landing point for terabytes of digital data certainly turns the traditional idea of a maritime port on its head.

The port itself has spearheaded an ambitious venture called Nexus – a consortium of 35 international and local partners, including PSA Sines, Deloitte, Siemens and Nokia.

“The aim is to develop solutions to achieve both a green and a digital transition agenda,” Portugal’s Minister of Infrastructure, Dr Joao Galamba, told The Straits Times during Singapore Maritime Week in April. “That’s why we have members who represent the entire value chain – port and rail operators, logistics and tech companies, and universities.”

The green agenda is big in Portugal, which now obtains 60 per cent of its electricity from renewables, with a goal to raise this to 80 per cent by 2025.

Creating green maritime corridors

Together with Spain and France, Portugal signed an agreement for the world’s first Green Energy Corridor (GEC) for shipping in October 2022, connecting the Iberian Peninsula with the rest of Europe.

Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa said then that together, they will set up a gas pipeline in the GEC to transport “green hydrogen” and other renewable gases.

The United Nations’ regulatory body for shipping, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), has called for a 50 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, compared with 2008 levels, to bring the industry in line with the Paris climate agreement.

Green hydrogen has emerged as the leading low-carbon fuel alternative in the maritime sector. It is obtained by electrolysis of water in a process powered entirely by renewable energy.

“Electricity from burning fossil fuels increases greenhouse gases, so we consider green hydrogen production through electrolysis to be a competitive advantage,” said Dr Galamba.

The country has an ambitious national energy and climate road map until 2030 and wants to be carbon-neutral by 2050.