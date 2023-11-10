Charles' youth charity Prince's Trust becomes King's Trust

FILE PHOTO: Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla arrive in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach for the State Opening of Parliament at the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, November 7, 2023. Daniel Leal/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

LONDON - The youth charity started by Britain's King Charles when he was still a prince - the Prince's Trust - will now become the King's Trust, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

Charles, who became king last year after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, set up the charity in 1976 to tackle high youth unemployment and so far it has supported over a million young people.

The charity helps young people aged 11 to 30 get into jobs, education and training. Its beneficiaries have included "The Wire" actor Idris Elba, who used a 1,500 pound ($1,840) grant from the trust to help start his career.

Two other charities started by Charles will also change their names to reflect his accession to the throne.

The Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund will become the King Charles III Charitable Fund, while the Prince's Foundation will become the King's Foundation, the palace said. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top