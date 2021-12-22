Channel migrant crossings to UK more than triple in 2021

LONDON (AFP) - Arash took his first steps on English soil on a cloudy, drizzly day in May, after attempting a perilous crossing of the Channel from northern France.

UK border police intercepted the inflatable dinghy on which he and others spent five hours dodging waves and traffic on one of the world's busiest shipping lanes, and brought them ashore.

Arash, 28, who is now seeking asylum in Britain, is one of more than 27,000 people who attempted the perilous journey in 2021 - a record.

In 2020, just 8,400 individuals crossed the Channel in small boats. As the numbers have soared, so too, have fatalities, with 36 this year, including 27 who died in a single incident in November.

But Arash, who asked for his real name not to be used because he fears persecution for his religious beliefs in his native Iran, said the risks were worth it.

"When you don't have any hope in your country and your life is in danger, you will take your chance and you will risk doing this dangerous thing," the former engineering student told AFP.

Arash left his home in south-west Iran in 2018, making his way to northern France via Serbia, Greece and Germany.

En route, he paid thousands of euros to people smugglers and used two fake passports.

For the final leg of his journey, he paid 2,500 euros (S$3,848) for a place on a crowded boat with 27 others, including two children.

Most were from Eritrea, Iran and Afghanistan, he said.

Huge delays

The UK authorities have drawn a link between the increase in arrivals to the use of larger inflatable boats, but the rickety vessels are still often crammed with passengers.

"For sure, it (the dinghy) was overloaded," Arash said of his own journey. "We didn't have any space to move around the boat."

As they went out to sea from France, he said he was filled with a "feeling that was a mixture of fear and hope".

The high number of migrants crossing to Britain from mainland Europe has become a political headache for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Home Secretary Priti Patel.