Cerebral palsy didn’t stop this runner from finishing Barcelona marathon

His marathon time was 5:50:51, but it was never about the time. It was all about finishing the race.

Mr Alex Roca – a 32-year-old who has had two-thirds of his body ravaged by cerebral palsy since he was six months old – completed the Barcelona marathon this week in what has been lauded as a superhuman feat of endurance and determination.

He ran 42km in 5 hours, 50 minutes and 51 seconds. For a man his age, the average completion time is 4 hours and 10 minutes.

But being “average” was not the point.

Even before he could walk, Mr Roca had always been falling behind, always trying to catch up.

Yet, he also would – always against all odds, and never mind the time – cross the finish line. That was all that mattered.

“The limit is up to you, and if you want to achieve an objective, whatever difficulties you have, with attitude, willpower, perseverance and resilience, you can achieve everything you propose,” he told the Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

“And if you do not achieve it,” he added, “you will have given everything and must feel gratified.”

At 6 months old, Roca had herpetic viral encephalitis that left 76 per cent of the left side of his body with cerebral palsy.

He has since been suffering through impaired movement and exaggerated reflexes, reducing the range of motion at various joints of his body due to muscle stiffness.