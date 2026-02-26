CEO of World Economic Forum quits after Epstein ties scrutinised

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: President of World Economic Forum Borge Brende gives his welcoming remarks at the 55th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

ZURICH, Feb 26 - The president and CEO of the World Economic Forum, Borge Brende, said on Thursday he was stepping down, a few weeks after the forum launched an independent investigation into his relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Brende, who became president of the WEF in 2017, announced his decision in a statement following disclosures from the U.S. Justice Department that showed the Norwegian had three business dinners with Epstein and had also communicated with the disgraced financier via email and text message.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as President and CEO of the World Economic Forum. My time here, spanning 8-1/2 years, has been profoundly rewarding," he said.

"I am grateful for the incredible collaboration with my colleagues, partners, and constituents, and I believe now is the right moment for the Forum to continue its important work without distractions," added Brende, a former Norwegian foreign minister. Brende made no mention of Epstein.

In a separate statement, Andre Hoffmann and Larry Fink, co-chairs of the Geneva-based forum that organises the annual Davos summit, said the independent review conducted by outside counsel into Brende's ties with Epstein had concluded.

The findings stated there were no additional concerns beyond what has been previously disclosed, it added.

The co-chairs said the WEF's Alois Zwinggi will serve as interim president and CEO, and that the forum's Board of Trustees will oversee the leadership transition, including a plan to drive a process to identify a permanent successor. REUTERS