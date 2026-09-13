Centre-left opposition seen leading Sweden election, far-right losing ground

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Sweden’s Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson arrives at the party's election night watch party on Sept 13, at the Stockholm Waterfront Congress Centre in Stockholm.

STOCKHOLM - Sweden’s left-wing parties led in the general election on Sept 13, according to two exit polls published after voting ended, with the far-right seen losing ground.

In one of the biggest surprises, the anti-immmigration Sweden Democrats, which entered Parliament in 2010, lost support for the first time, according to the exit polls.

“Of course it’s a bit of a disappointment that we are not the second-biggest party anymore in these polls. But it’s still not finished, it can still change,” Julia Kronlid, a Sweden Democrat MP, told AFP.

Supporters of the Social Democrats, the main centre-left party, erupted into cheers as the exit polls appeared on screens at their watch party.

The four opposition parties, led by Social Democratic leader Magdalena Andersson, were credited with 51.3 per cent of votes in a poll for public broadcaster SVT, compared to 46.8 per cent for Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s right-wing alliance which includes the Sweden Democrats.

A poll for broadcaster TV4 gave the left 51.3 per cent and the right 47 per cent.

Kristersson has headed a minority coalition backed by the Sweden Democrats for four years, giving the far-right influence over policy in exchange for support in Parliament.

The Sweden Democrats had hoped to enter government if the right-wing won the election.

“It would be really tough for the country to go back to four years of the Social Democrats in power,” Sweden Democrat supporter Bjorn Englen told AFP.

Through the campaign, opinion polls gave a comfortable lead to the left-wing opposition, but the gap narrowed to a dead heat in the final days of the race.

Much of the campaign focused on healthcare and helping struggling households cope with rising costs.

Andersson was the first woman to head Sweden’s government in 2021-2022. Her party ruled the Scandinavian country for the better part of the 20th century and remains Sweden’s largest.

The Social Democrats have pledged to bolster the welfare state and help struggling households cope with rising costs.

Adding a touch of star power to election day, ABBA’s Benny Andersson performed at her party’s headquarters in Stockholm, changing the lyrics of their hit song Mamma Mia to “Mag-da-le-na!”.

‘Make Sweden Great Again’

Outgoing prime minister Kristersson has meanwhile vowed to focus on improving Swedes’ everyday lives now that his government’s clampdown on organised crime and immigration was starting to show results.

Deadly shootings and bombings by organised crime networks have fallen sharply in recent years, while asylum applications are at a record low.

“We want to use our new and far better preconditions to improve the lives of ordinary people... to make Sweden great again,” Kristersson told AFP before the vote, borrowing US President Donald Trump’s trademark slogan.

Over the past two decades, far-right leader Jimmie Akesson has steered the party with neo-Nazi roots into the mainstream.

“Sweden is becoming safer, better, and more Swedish,” Akesson said at a campaign rally on Saturday, surrounded by blue-and-yellow “Make Sweden Sweden Again” posters.

At a polling station on Sept 13, store manager Linda Eriksson, 48, told AFP she hoped for a change of government.

“Hopefully a lot of people will realise that we have to change course... so that everyone will feel included in society,” she said.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had urged voters to “vote out Tido”, referring to the right-wing government’s alliance with the far-right.

“No fascists in our government. Climate justice now!” she wrote on Instagram.

Voter Tommy Strand told AFP in Stockholm he had cast his ballot for the Green Party.

“The most important thing is the climate. I think we can even cut back a little on our welfare state in order to secure the future,” the 58-year-old said.

If the four opposition parties obtain a majority, tough negotiations would still be needed to form a government as they are splintered ideologically. AFP