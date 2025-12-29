Central bank chief urges Austria to rethink Mercosur deal opposition

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

European Central Bank policymaker Martin Kocher holds his first press conference as head of the Austrian National Bank (OeNB), in Vienna, Austria, September 12, 2025. REUTERS/Lisa Leutner

Dec 29 - Austria should rethink its opposition to a trade deal between the EU and South America's Mercosur bloc, the country's central bank chief Martin Kocher was quoted as saying on Monday.

"As a small, export-oriented country, we simply cannot afford to forgo such an opportunity," Kocher told Austrian news agency APA in an interview.

Austrian lawmakers in 2019 passed a resolution setting the country against a Mercosur trade deal, since when the government has repeatedly said it must uphold that position.

The EU and the bloc of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay reached agreement last December to create the EU's largest ever trade accord, some 25 years after negotiations were launched. However, the bloc is struggling to win support from Italy and deal critics France, Poland and Hungary.

Approval of the accord requires a qualified majority of 15 EU members representing 65% of the EU population.

Kocher said plenty had changed since Austrian lawmakers voted to oppose a deal six years ago, and that the present agreement had significant safeguards for farmers. REUTERS