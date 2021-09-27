CDU 'needs renewal', says Armin Laschet after German election loss

BERLIN (AFP) - Germany's centre-right CDU needs renewal after putting up its worst election showing since World War II, party chief Armin Laschet said Monday (Sept 27), as he admitted responsibility for the loss to the Social Democratic Party.

The CDU-CSU alliance "cannot be satisfied with this result," said Mr Laschet, adding that "renewal is needed in all areas".

Nevertheless he said he was ready to head a coalition government, saying "no party" - not even the Social Democrats - could claim a mandate to govern from Sunday's vote outcome.

He reiterated that the CDU was ready for talks with the Greens and the liberal FDP for a possible partnership.

Asked if he would rule out a new partnership with the SPD, but this time with his CDU as junior partner, he said as "democrats, we're not ruling anything out, but this dialogue is not taking place at the moment."

The conservatives sunk to a historic low of 24.1 per cent in Sunday's vote, the first time they have scored below 30 per cent, a touch below the SPD's 25.7 per cent.

Mr Laschet promised an "intensive overhaul" of the party, as its main asset Dr Angela Merkel prepares to leave power after 16 years as chancellor.

"This overhaul means a clear and no-holds-barred analysis," said Mr Laschet, who is also state premier of Germany's biggest state North Rhine-Westphalia.