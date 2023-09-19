Cargo vessel leaves Ukraine's Chornomorsk after loading grain - industry source

KYIV - One cargo vessel carrying grain has left the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Chornomorsk for the first time since a grain deal collapsed, an industry source told Reuters on Tuesday, in a test of Ukraine's ability to unblock its seaports for grain export.

Ukraine last month announced a "humanitarian corridor" in the Black Sea to release ships trapped in its ports since the start of war in February 2022 and to circumvent a de facto blockade after Russia abandoned a deal to let Kyiv export grain. REUTERS

