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Car explodes outside police station in Northern Ireland, Belfast Telegraph reports

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BELFAST, April 26 - A car exploded outside of a police station near Belfast overnight, Northern Ireland's Belfast Telegraph newspaper reported on Sunday, but it said no police officers had been injured.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a statement that an evacuation operation was taking place following a security alert in Dunmurry, south of Belfast.

A Belfast Telegraph reporter posted an image of a burning car.

While a 1998 peace deal largely ended three decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland, police officers are still sporadically targeted by small splinter groups of mostly nationalist militants opposed to Britain's rule over the region. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.