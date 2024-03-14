Captured then released, Ukrainian soldiers return to front

LYMAN, Ukraine - Yuri Feniuk’s relatives pleaded with him not to return to the front line in eastern Ukraine when he finally made it home, demoralised and weakened, after nearly one year in Russian captivity.

The 34-year-old Ukrainian serviceman from the Azov regiment had already given eight years of his life to the military before being wounded and captured in Mariupol, one of the fiercest battles of Russia’s invasion.

Did he really need to return to combat?

“Obviously, no-one wanted me to come back, at the very least because I had already been injured and through captivity,” he told AFP, in the war-battered front-line town of Lyman, with blasts of artillery echoing nearby.

“But it’s my decision. I’m a grown man. And people still do not understand that inaction will only lead to one thing.”

He said the brutal fighting for his country’s survival would only grind on, and he felt he had no other choice while young soldiers were dying and his war-time credentials could help save civilian lives.

“We have to keep going because it’s not going to end that easily,” he added, dismissing the idea that Russia would capitulate or enter into negotiations to end the war, now entering its third year.

‘A feeling of shame’

Mr Feniuk’s testimony points to the drive among many Ukrainian soldiers to keep fighting even after two long years of war and at a perilous moment for Ukraine, which is losing ground due to critical ammunition and manpower shortages.

His motivation was echoed in around a dozen recent interviews given to AFP by Ukrainian troops in the war-battered eastern region of Donetsk.

The Kremlin claims that Donetsk territory is a part of Russia and its troops are steadily gaining ground in the region.

Mr Feniuk was captured in Donetsk in May 2022 along with some 2,439 Ukrainian servicemen – including from the Azov regiment.

They were seized in the port city of Mariupol, where Ukraine made a last stand against Russian attacks in the Azovstal metal works.

The Ukrainian force has said that following several prisoner exchanges around 900 of its fighters captured in Mariupol remain in Russian captivity.

It declined to say how many of those returned by Moscow, like Mr Feniuk, have gone back to the front, fearing those figures could hamper further exchanges.

Mr Svyatoslav Siryi, 28, was also taken by Russian forces when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered the servicemen camped out in bunkers under Azovstal to halt fighting.