Canada's PM Carney to speak with Ukraine's Zelenskiy about US peace plan

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during the opening plenary session at the G20 Summit on November 22, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa, Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

JOHANNESBURG - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he will speak with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later on Sunday, as Canadian and other Western security advisers meet in Geneva to discuss a peace plan put forward by the U.S.

European and other Western leaders said on Saturday that the 28-point plan was a basis for further work. Their common position has been communicated to Washington, Carney said.

"Each of us do not need to call President Trump and communicate that position," he told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Johannesburg.

"The follow-up is being done by our national security advisers. I will be speaking with President Zelenskiy later today, just to close the loop on some aspects of that."

About the plan, Carney said: "We like point number one, Ukraine as a sovereign nation, that is a good start." He added that "a host of other issues" will be discussed on Sunday among the national security advisers and that feedback will be sent to Washington. REUTERS