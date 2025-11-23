Straitstimes.com header logo

Canada's PM Carney to speak with Ukraine's Zelenskiy about US peace plan

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during the opening plenary session at the G20 Summit on November 22, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa, Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during the opening plenary session at the G20 Summit on November 22, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa, Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Follow topic:

JOHANNESBURG - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he will speak with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later on Sunday, as Canadian and other Western security advisers meet in Geneva to discuss a peace plan put forward by the U.S.

European and other Western leaders said on Saturday that the 28-point plan was a basis for further work. Their common position has been communicated to Washington, Carney said.

"Each of us do not need to call President Trump and communicate that position," he told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Johannesburg.

"The follow-up is being done by our national security advisers. I will be speaking with President Zelenskiy later today, just to close the loop on some aspects of that."

About the plan, Carney said: "We like point number one, Ukraine as a sovereign nation, that is a good start." He added that "a host of other issues" will be discussed on Sunday among the national security advisers and that feedback will be sent to Washington. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.