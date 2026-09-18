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Canada wants closer ties with Europe. But what would EU associate membership mean?

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Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France on Sept 17.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France on Sept 17.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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Jonathan Eyal

  • The EU proposed granting Canada associate membership to deepen economic and political ties, aiming to create a common prosperity and security alliance.
  • Canada supports closer links, including trade and youth mobility, but legal and political challenges in the EU complicate the plan.
  • The initiative faces uncertainty due to treaty issues, lack of EU consensus and potential US reactions, with clarity expected at an upcoming EU-Canada summit.

AI generated

LONDON – “Laughable” is how US President Donald Trump dismissed the European Union’s proposal to grant Canada associate member status in the trading bloc.

Yet just in case Europe does proceed with this supposedly ridiculous idea, Trump also warned that he will impose “very heavy tariffs” on the EU.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.