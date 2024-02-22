Canada summons Russian ambassador, calls for full inquiry into Navalny's death

A person holds a portrait of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny as people attend a protest and vigil held in front of the Russian embassy following the death of Navalny, in Kappara, Malta, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi/File Photo
Updated
Feb 22, 2024, 06:40 AM
Published
Feb 22, 2024, 06:40 AM

OTTAWA - Canada on Wednesday summoned Russia's ambassador over the death of Alexei Navalny in Russian custody and called on the Kremlin to conduct a full and transparent inquiry into the death and to immediately release his body to his family, a government spokesperson said.

A senior government official conveyed Canada's condemnation over Navalny's death to Russian ambassador Oleg Stepanov, the spokesperson said in a statement, adding Canada will join partners in holding those responsible for his death to account. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top