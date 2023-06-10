Canada’s PM Trudeau visits Kyiv in show of support

KYIV – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Kyiv on Saturday in a gesture of support as Ukraine braces for a major counter-offensive against Russian forces and grapples with regular air strikes.

Mr Trudeau paid his respects at a memorial site in central Kyiv to Ukrainian soldiers who have been killed fighting pro-Russian forces since 2014.

“Welcome to Ukraine, Mr Prime Minister,” Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk tweeted, alongside a photograph of them shaking hands on the platform of a train station.

Nato member Canada, which has one of the world’s largest Ukrainian diasporas, has supplied military and financial assistance to Ukraine during the full-scale invasion launched by Russia in February 2022.

Mr Trudeau’s unannounced trip to Kyiv followed a night of Russian missile and drone attacks on targets outside the capital, including Odesa, the Poltava region and Kharkiv.

Mr Trudeau was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who speaks Ukrainian. REUTERS