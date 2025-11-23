Straitstimes.com header logo

Canada PM and German Chancellor Merz discuss Ukraine, Gaza on G20 sidelines

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz walk on the day they held a press conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany August 26, 2025. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz discussed the war in Ukraine and situation in Gaza on the sidelines of the G20 summit in South Africa, the two countries said in a joint statement on Sunday.

The two leaders reaffirmed support for Ukraine and emphasized that any agreement must involve Kyiv directly, protect its fundamental interests and include concrete security assurances.

On Gaza, Carney and Merz reiterated support for the Comprehensive Peace Plan to end the war and also agreed on the importance of allowing large-scale humanitarian aid to enter.

The two leaders also talked about collaboration in areas such as critical minerals, clean energy, artificial intelligence, aerospace and defense. REUTERS

