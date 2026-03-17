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‘Significant’ Israeli ground offensive in Lebanon ‘must be averted’: Western leaders’ statement

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An internally displaced woman, who fled the Israeli strikes, sits inside a tent in Beirut, Lebanon.

An internally displaced woman, who fled the Israeli strikes, sits inside a tent in Beirut, Lebanon.

PHOTO: EPA

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BERLIN - The leaders of five Western countries said in a joint statement on March 16 that a large-scale Israeli ground operation in Lebanon “must be averted”.

“A significant Israeli ground offensive would have devastating humanitarian consequences and could lead to a protracted conflict,” said the joint statement from the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom.

The statement said that the leaders were “gravely concerned by the escalating violence in Lebanon” and called for “meaningful engagement by Israeli and Lebanese representatives to negotiate a sustainable political solution”.

Earlier on March 16 Israel’s military said it had launched “limited” ground operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

The leaders’ statement said that “the humanitarian situation in Lebanon, including ongoing mass displacement, is already deeply alarming”.

“We condemn Hezbollah’s decision to join Iran in hostilities,” the statement said, adding: “We stand in solidarity with the Lebanese government and people, who have been unwillingly drawn into conflict.”

“Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel and the targeting of civilians must cease and they must disarm,” they said. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.