Canada backs Greenland mine producing metal crucial to defence industries

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A block with the symbol, atomic number and mass number of Molybdenum (Mo) element in this illustration taken February 6, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

COPENHAGEN, June 29 - Canada has given C$7 million ($4.93 million) in grants to a Greenland molybdenum mining project, a critical metal used in aerospace, energy and defence, Greenland Resources said on Monday.

• Greenland Resources is developing the open-pit Malmbjerg mine in east Greenland, which holds deposits of molybdenum, classified as a critical mineral by both the European Union and the United States.

• The Canadian government has signed an agreement for the non-repayable contribution through Natural Resources Canada's Critical Minerals Research, Development and Demonstration programme, the company said in a statement.

• Greenland Resources said Canada is the first G7 government to invest in mining in Greenland.

• Molybdenum is a silvery-white metal used primarily to strengthen steel and improve its resistance to heat and corrosion, making it critical for industrial applications such as defence and clean energy.

• China, which accounts for around 40% of global molybdenum production, imposed export controls on the metal in early 2025, heightening Western concern about supply security.

• Trump's push to take control of Greenland has been rejected by Denmark and Greenland's government but sparked a surge of Western interest in the Arctic island's vast mineral resources.

• Although rich in natural resources, Greenland's mining industry has been slow to develop due to bureaucracy and lack of financing. REUTERS