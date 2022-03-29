Can US natural gas relieve Europe from Russian supply dependency?

WASHINGTON (FINANCIAL TIMES) - The US and EU last week announced a breakthrough deal to wean Europe off Russian natural gas. The "groundbreaking" pact, said US President Joe Biden, would strip Russia President Vladimir Putin of the ability to "coerce and manipulate" the continent's energy consumers.

The "joint game plan" involves three steps. First, the US will help the EU secure short-term liquefied natural gas supplies to begin displacing Russian gas. Second, Europe will work "towards the goal of ensuring" a bigger market for US gas by 2030. Third, the US would help Europe accelerate its transition to clean energy, eventually reducing its gas demand.

How much more gas has the US offered?

The US said it would strive to add 15 billion cubic metres of liquefied natural gas to the EU this year, with more in years to come. It did not specify the origins of the gas, noting it would "work with international partners".

By comparison, Russia currently exports 155 billion cubic metres a year of gas to the EU.

The baseline for the pledged 15 billion is not clear. But the US shipped about 22 billion cubic metres of gas to Europe in 2021 and has already sent 10 billion in the first quarter of this year, according to Refinitiv. All of it is in the form of LNG, gas that has been condensed so it can be carried on a ship.

Some extra US supplies will come from a recently opened export project in Louisiana, the Calcasieu Pass plant. But these volumes were already expected in the market, and plants elsewhere along the coastline are operating at maximum capacity.

So for now, any extra LNG will have to be coaxed to Europe via higher prices, diverting ships originally bound elsewhere. That could prove painful for consumers.

"Any incremental LNG cargoes sent from the US to Europe are more likely a redirection of existing US LNG cargoes - and hence will do little in terms of material 'price relief'," said Bank of America.

How can the US get other LNG supplies to Europe?

Most US LNG contracts are not necessarily restricted to a particular destination. So if prices remain high enough in Europe, shippers may keep redirecting cargoes there.

And if the EU succeeds in replacing the roughly 15 billion cubic metres of LNG that it currently imports from Russia - a much smaller amount than is imported through pipelines - those seaborne Russian cargoes could in turn flow to other places.

"A big reshuffling is about to happen," said one industry executive, referring to this possibility.

This is part of the Biden plan. Mr Jake Sullivan, the president's national security adviser, said the administration would rely on a "cargo diversion strategy".

But commercial terms still make this plan tricky.

"I think in the shorter term, it's going to be fairly tough," said Inosi Nyatta, a partner at law firm Sullivan & Cromwell. "Maybe they'll have some sort of incentive regime where they incentivise the sellers to renegotiate."

The US tack to date has been to lean on governments - in big importing countries such as Japan or South Korea, but also in Qatar, which sits with the US and Australia in the top tier of LNG exporters. Freeing up yet more cargoes will "involve a lot of diplomacy", said a senior administration official.