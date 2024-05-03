Campus protests over Gaza war spreading into prominent universities worldwide

Protests over the Gaza war are sprouting in prominent universities across the world including France and Australia, although at a slower rate compared to the US where demonstrations at around 40 facilities have at times spiralled into clashes with police and mass arrests.

Police in Paris entered France’s prestigious Sciences Po university on May 3 and removed many of the dozens of student activists who had occupied its buildings in protest against Israel’s conduct in its war against the Hamas militant group in Gaza.

France is home to the largest Jewish population outside Israel and the US, and to Europe’s largest Muslim community.

Unlike in some college campuses across the US, the French protests have been peaceful and there were no signs of violence as the students were brought out of the buildings.

Sciences Po has become the epicentre of French student protests over the war and academic ties with Israel, which have spread across France.

The university was closed for the day on May 3, with a heavy police presence around its main building.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal’s office said student protesters had been evacuated from 23 institutions of higher education around the country on May 2.

Sciences Po Lyon, an unaffiliated university in France’s third largest city, was also blocked by protesting students on May 3, as well as the Lille school of journalism, images broadcast by French news channels showed.

Sciences Po’s director Jean Basseres on May 2 rejected demands by protesters to review its relations with Israeli universities, prompting protesters to continue their movement with at least one person entering a hunger strike, according to a student speaking on behalf of the protesters.

The war in Gaza began after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an attack on Israel on Oct 7 that resulted in the deaths of 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel estimates that 129 hostages seized by militants during their attack remain in Gaza. The Israeli military says it believes 34 of them are dead.

Israel’s relentless retaliatory offensive on Gaza has killed at least 34,596 people in the Palestinian territory, mostly women and children, according to the besieged enclave’s Hamas-run health ministry.

Outside the Sorbonne University, a few hundred metres from Sciences Po in central Paris, members of the Union of Jewish Students in France (UEJF) were setting up a “dialogue table” on May 3.

“We want to prove that it’s not true that you can’t talk about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” UEJF president Samuel Lejoyeux told broadcaster Radio J.

“To do that, we have to sideline those who single out Jewish students as complicit in genocide,” he added.