California governor urges Europe: Grow a ‘backbone’ and ‘punch’ back at Trump

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks to the media as he attends the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 20, 2026. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

DAVOS, Switzerland - California Governor Gavin Newsom urged Europeans on Jan 20 to stop playing nice with US President Donald Trump over Greenland, “develop a backbone” and “punch him in the face”.

In blunt remarks to reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the prominent Democratic politician called Mr Trump “weak” and said the European Union should “push back very aggressively” against the US leader.

“He’s good at exploiting weaknesses, but he backs down when he’s punched in the face,” Mr Newsom said.

“You can’t play all sides. Enough of the niceties,” he added.

“Stop trying to appease him. Fight fire with fire.”

He called Mr Trump’s bid to take over Greenland “madness” but said the US president would not try to seize it “militarily”.

“This whole excursion in Greenland is absurd and people need to recognise what they’re up against and stand tall and firm, develop a backbone and speak with one unified voice. Punch him in the face,” Mr Newsom said.

The US president, who will address the annual gathering of global elites on Jan 21, has put the transatlantic alliance to the test with his demand to take over Greenland.

The EU is weighing countermeasures after he threatened levies on eight European countries, though Washington has said any retaliatory levies would be “unwise”.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen told the meeting of global political and business elites that the EU’s response would be “unflinching, united and proportional”. AFP