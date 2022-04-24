Cake and Kalashnikovs: Ukraine marks grim Orthodox Easter

LYMAN, UKRAINE (AFP) - Ukrainians on Sunday (April 24) marked a sombre Orthodox Easter two months into Russia's invasion, with some braving bombardment for blessings and many of the displaced clinging on to cherished traditions.

Under the rain at a military position in the eastern town of Lyman, on the frontline, soldiers traded the usual patriotic salutation of "Glory to Ukraine!" for the ritual "Christ has risen!"

"Truly risen!" came the reply.

In the town's small Orthodox church, around 50 civilians had braved possible mortar fire to gather to pray from dawn.

Ukrainian and Russian artillery fire could be heard throughout the singing of the psalms.

"If we make the wrong choices, then darkness will ruin us, as darkness is destroying us during this war," the priest said in his sermon.

"We are thankful for the humanitarian aid and the community taking care of the displaced," he added.

Ten soldiers and policemen in uniform, some in bulletproof vests, also attended the service in the pale blue church, their hands full of Easter baskets, making the sign of the cross before entering.

Multi-coloured sugar beads

The war in Ukraine has killed thousands and forced millions to flee their homes since Russia invaded on Feb 24.

In the relative safety of the western city of Lviv, a husband and wife in their Sunday best stepped up into a packed church, the latter holding the traditional breakfast basket covered in an embroidered cloth for the priest's blessing.

Outside the Bernardine Church, 27-year-old Yuliya listened to the service from the courtyard with a friend.

"It's a holiday that unites family. We have war now, and it is especially important to follow our traditions," she said, dressed in a long black coat.

Ukrainian authorities on Saturday urged those celebrating to follow religious services online and to respect night-time curfews.