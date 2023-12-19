Global firms cut business travel emissions by at least half in last four years

LONDON - Almost half of 217 global firms cut their business travel carbon emissions by at least 50 per cent between 2019 and 2022, analysis published on Dec 18 found, as corporate air travel returned at a much slower pace since the pandemic than leisure flights.

Despite a global rebound, business travel has been slow to return to 2019 levels, with many corporate clients turning to video conferencing or rail trips rather than flying.

Global business travel firms say this trend could hit corporate relationships.

Environmentalists say it represents an important step in minimising overall emissions.

Advocacy group Transport and Environment has said that a 50 per cent reduction in business travel from pre-Covid levels is needed this decade to cap global warming at 1.5 deg C.

Major companies such as tech firm SAP, accounting firm PwC and Lloyd’s Banking Group all reduced their corporate air travel emissions by more than 75 per cent compared with 2019, the Travel Smart Emissions Tracker analysis concluded.

“The way forward is collaboration with more online meetings, more travel by train and less by plane,” Ms Denise Auclair, Travel Smart campaign manager, said.

In an effort to cut costs and emissions, some businesses have chosen not to return to the same levels of business travel as before the emergence of Covid-19.

But whether business travel carbon emissions will stay lower is unclear.

A joint survey by American Express Global Business Travel and the Harvard Business Review released in September said 84 per cent of businesses believe in-person trips still bring “tangible business value”.

The Travel Smart study found 21 of the companies it surveyed exceeded their levels of flying compared with 2019, with L3Harris, Boston Scientific and Marriott International increasing their carbon emissions by more than 69 per cent compared with 2019.

L3Harris and Marriott International did not respond to requests for comment.

Boston Scientific said it would reach out to the Travel Smart Campaign to update its data, which it said were not accurate.

“It reflects the company’s Carbon Disclosure Project disclosure for business travel prior to Boston Scientific receiving approval of its net-zero, science-based scopes 1, 2 and 3 targets,” a spokesperson said.