Burkina Faso breaks off diplomatic relations with France

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June 26 - Burkina Faso has broken off diplomatic relations with France, the government said on state television on Friday, widening a rupture with its former colonial ruler after years of worsening ties over security, sovereignty and alleged foreign interference.

The West African country has been battling an Islamist insurgency that has killed thousands while displacing millions over the past decade since it spread from neighbouring Mali.

"The essential conditions for promoting relations based on mutual respect, reciprocal trust, respect for the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, and national sovereignty are not in place," Communications Minister Gilbert Ouedraogo said.

Ouedraogo said the decision took effect on June 26 and followed a review of relations with Paris.

He accused France of supporting "subversive networks" and "terrorists".

France's ministry of foreign affairs could not be immediately reached for comment though it had previously denied accusations that it backs terrorism. REUTERS