Buried phones, bribes and paranoia: Life under Russian occupation

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine - One couple buried their phones in the garden to keep them from being seized by the Russian invaders.

Others gave away their cars or paid bribes to get Russian troops to let them flee to Ukrainian-held land.

And many more lost their businesses and homes to the new rulers of Kherson and its neighbouring region of Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine’s war-shattered south.

The accounts of life under occupation by those who managed to escape tell a tale of near-total paranoia and subjugation to the whims of soldiers and Kremlin appointees.

Russia has imposed martial law and curtailed communications across four Ukrainian regions it proclaimed as its own in September.

None are under full Kremlin control and all are enduring heavy fighting in the third month of Ukraine’s push back into captured lands.

Lack of independent media access to Russia-held regions make these stories nearly impossibly to independently verify.

But the pattern they paint does not easily fit with the version Kremlin media portray for their domestic audience.

“It was incredibly scary,” said former Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station engineer Anton Ovcharov.

The Russian-held plant – Europe’s largest – is near the scene of constant shelling and only has enough power to keep its six shut reactors from melting down.

“Our entire city is full of strangers with guns,” the 44-year-old Energodar native said.

Couple Lyudmyla and Oleksandr Shevchuk said Russian troops in their Kherson region village of Kachkarivka would barge into people’s homes and seize mobile phones.

The 56-year-old husband and wife said the Russians probably feared that locals would give their positions away to Ukrainian forces near the front.

“They would walk from house to house with their weapons. Then they would throw all the phones in a bucket and walk away,” Ms Lyudmyla said.

“We would bury our phones. Everyone would do that. The ones that didn’t bury theirs in time – all of them lost theirs.”