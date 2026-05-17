Bulgarians cheer "Bangaranga" and the country's first Eurovision win

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ATHENS, May 17 - Bulgarians celebrated on Sunday their country's surprise first win in the Eurovision Song Contest as they prepared to welcome home Dara who triumphed with her catchy, crowd-pleasing, optimistic dance track "Bangaranga".

Prime Minister Rumen Radev took to Facebook to congratulate Dara, who is expected to return to Bulgaria later on Sunday.

He said that Bulgaria awaits Europe and the world when Sofia is expected to host the 71st Eurovision Song Contest next year.

Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova said on X that the 27-year-old pop musician was Bulgaria's greatest young ambassador and her victory proved that "talent, courage and hard work" could help meet any goal.

On Saturday night, Eurovision fans in Sofia watched coverage of the contest held in Vienna this year that has been overshadowed by a boycott by five countries over the Gaza war.

"Bulgaria was excited last night and literally all night after her win," Petar Stefanov, a finance specialist, told Reuters.

"We are all extremely proud. She won for all of us, for the whole country."

As the world grapples with uncertainty, war and rising inflation, Dara said "Bangaranga" was "a quiet belief that everything's going to be all right".

"Nobody believed that we can win and that Bangaranga can win, and having this love from all the juries and all the audience tonight. It feels like a dream. I don't know if I am sleeping or is it reality?" she told a press conference.

Her home country, a European Union member state, is emerging from years of political instability and at the start of this year achieved another milestone when it became a member of the euro zone. REUTERS