Bulgarian president names senior central banker as caretaker PM to prepare way for election

FILE PHOTO: Outgoing Bulgarian President Rumen Radev reacts next to President Iliana Iotova as he leaves the Presidency to officialy step down, in Sofia, Bulgaria, January 23, 2026. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/File Photo

SOFIA, Feb 11 - Bulgaria's president nominated the deputy governor of the central bank on Wednesday as acting prime minister, opening the way for the formation of a caretaker government that will organise another snap parliamentary election.

The previous government resigned on December 11 after weeks of street protests over its economic policies and perceived failure to tackle corruption. No date has yet been set for the snap election, which will be the eighth in just five years for the EU and NATO member state amid deep political divisions.

Further complicating the picture, President Rumen Radev also resigned last month, handing over his largely ceremonial role to Vice President Iliana Iotova, who became Bulgaria's first female head of state. Radev is expected to set up a new party.

President Iotova has picked Andrey Gyurov, deputy governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, to head a caretaker government tasked with preparing the way for another parliamentary election, her office said in a statement.

Iotova has previously suggested the election could take place in mid- to late-April.

Bulgaria, which joined the euro zone on January 1, has faced prolonged political instability, with parties unable to form stable ruling coalitions in a fragmented parliament. REUTERS