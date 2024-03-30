Bulgarian cruise ship crashes into wall on Danube in Austria, injuring 11

VIENNA – Eleven people were injured when a Bulgarian cruise ship crashed into a concrete wall in a sluice on the River Danube in the northern Austrian town of Aschach an der Donau overnight, local police said on March 30.

Some 160 passengers were aboard the ship travelling from Bavaria in Germany to the Austrian city of Linz, a police spokesperson in the nearby town of Eferding said.

The 11 injured were taken to hospital and the ship was able to continue onwards after the accident, the spokesperson said.

It was not immediately clear how serious the injuries were, the spokesperson added.

Local media said another six people suffered lesser injuries that did not require hospital treatment. REUTERS