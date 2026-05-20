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Bulgaria wants U.S. to allow visa-free travel for its nationals, says PM

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Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev attends a press conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany May 18, 2026. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev attends a press conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany May 18, 2026. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

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SOFIA, May 20 - Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev on Wednesday said he spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump over the phone and brought up visa-free travel for Bulgarian nationals to the U.S.

"In my conversation with the American president, I insistently raised the issue of lifting U.S. visa requirements for Bulgarian citizens and I expect this matter to be considered urgently," Radev said before chairing a cabinet meeting.

Here are some details:

• NATO member Bulgaria hosts U.S. military aircraft in its capital, Sofia.

• Bulgaria has said more than a dozen U.S. aircraft are authorised to transit through Bulgarian airspace and land in Sofia for refueling until the end of May.

• Radev said he spoke to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and expected a request for U.S. military aircraft to remain in Sofia beyond May.

• Radev won a landslide election victory in a parliamentary election on April 19.

• Some saw his campaign as Kremlin-friendly as he raised concerns about Bulgaria joining the euro zone and about military support for Ukraine.

• Radev denies he is pro-Russian and says that he will follow an EU path and has already met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.