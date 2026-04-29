Bulgaria uncovers cannabis farm inside former zinc mine

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An underground cannabis farm built inside a former mine and uncovered during a police operation near Kyustendil, Bulgaria, this handout image released on April 29, 2026. Bulgarian Interior Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

SOFIA, April 29 - Bulgarian police have charged three people and are seeking a fourth after an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking and money laundering uncovered a cannabis farm built inside a former zinc mine, officials said on Wednesday.

So far, about 70 kilograms (154.32 lb) of drugs, 600,000 euros ($701,400) in cash and 600 rounds of ammunition have been seized, said Emil Borisov, deputy director of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime.

"The former mine was equipped with high‑tech infrastructure and was likely used for large‑scale production intended for trafficking abroad," Borisov said.

The mine is located near the village of Garlyano, at the bottom of the Osogovo mountain, a few kilometers from the border with North Macedonia.

Authorities said the ongoing investigation could take months, adding that the mine’s ownership and the full scope of the operation were being examined. REUTERS