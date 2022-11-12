Buildings collapse in France's Lille, doctor missing

Firefighters inspect a collapsed building as they search for victims in the city of Lille, on Nov 12, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
41 sec ago

LILLE - Rescue workers were searching through rubble for a missing doctor after two buildings collapsed in the northern French town of Lille on Saturday.

“We are almost certain that this person is in the rubble,” said fire service Lieutenant Colonel Stephane Beauventre, in a message broadcast by the Codis emergency operations centre.

“His phone is not answering, his car is in the car park... and he has not taken his duty rota,” he added.

Two small adjoining houses collapsed on Saturday in a shopping street in the city centre.

At first the collapses did not appear to have caused any casualties. The homes were evacuated during the night as a precautionary measure following a warning by a resident that one of the walls was “warped”, police said.

Officials visited neighbouring houses on Saturday to check for cracks or gas leaks following the collapse.

“We heard a noise for a few seconds, very softly at first. We thought it was the scaffolding falling,” Ludovic Ficher, 30, who works in an adjoining building, told AFP.

“When we realised that the whole building was collapsing, we all ran out,” he added.

“I was scared to death.” AFP

More On This Topic
Chicago building explosion injures 6, fire dept says
Jordan rescuers search for 10 missing under collapsed building

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top