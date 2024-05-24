Building collapses in Spain's Balearic Islands, killing at least 4 people

MADRID - A two-storey building collapsed on the beach in Palma de Mallorca on May 23, killing at least four people and injuring 16 people in the tourism hot spot in Spain’s Balearic Islands, the country’s national police said.

Firefighters and police forces rushed to the scene, emergency services said on the X social media platform, adding some psychologists had been called in.

The building that collapsed was a restaurant, the police said. According to emergency services, the roof of the building collapsed.

Spanish state-owned broadcaster TVE showed firefighters working to clear areas of the Medusa Beach Club in Palma around 11.30pm local time, and ambulances on the scene.

Local media reported that the disaster took place at a restaurant in the Playa de Palma area to the south of the island’s capital Palma de Mallorca just as the high tourist season was in full swing.

Mallorca is one of Spain’s Balearic Islands, whose pristine waters and beaches attract more tourists than all Spanish regions after Catalonia.

More than 14 million tourists visited the islands last year, according to official figures. REUTERS, AFP