Buckingham Palace releases pre-coronation photos of Charles and Camilla

Charles and Camilla appear in separate photographs, sitting in front of a state portrait of King George V, Charles' great-grandfather. PHOTOS: REUTERS
LONDON - Buckingham Palace published three new photographs of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla on Friday ahead of the monarch’s coronation on May 6.

The images were taken in the palace in March by society photographer Hugo Burnand who was official photographer for the weddings of Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles in 2005 and of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011.

Charles and Camilla appear in the photographs sitting in front of a state portrait of King George V, who reigned from 1910 until 1936 and was the great-grandfather of Charles.

The release of the photographs forms part of the palace’s stream of media events ahead of the coronation in London’s Westminster Abbey. REUTERS

A third photo that was released, showing King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort. PHOTO: REUTERS
