Brussels-London trains disrupted by cable failure

BRUSSELS (AFP) - Train services between Brussels, Paris and London were disrupted by a failure on an overhead power line Wednesday (July 24), delaying hundreds of passengers during a record heatwave.

According to network operator Infrabel, a Eurostar train bound for London tore down part of the cable support just outside the Belgian capital, blocking the high speed line.

A Thalys service to Paris behind the Eurostar was also halted, and 300 passengers had to be transferred to another train to return to Brussels and await a replacement.

The 600 passengers on the Eurostar were given water and eventually taken back to Brussels, the Belga news agency said.

According to Eurostar, two London-Brussels trains and two Brussels-London trains were cancelled Wednesday. Thalys reports long delays on its Paris services.

Belgium is sweltering under a western European heatwave and outside temperatures hit an all-time high Wednesday, but it is not clear if the rail incident was heat related.